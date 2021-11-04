Belarusian Foreign Ministry reports Poland's systematic attempts to raise border tensions

MINSK, November 4. /TASS/. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry announced that Poland is making systemic attempts to raise tensions on the Belarusian-Polish border.

"Warsaw's systemic attempts to groundlessly and outrageously raise tensions on the Belarusian-Polish border are seriously alarming. Another statement for the media about some ‘entry’ from the territory of Belarus of unidentified ‘armed men in uniform’ on November 2 is once again unfounded," press service of the Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Thursday.

It is quite obvious, the Foreign Ministry continued, that Poland’s actions represent "a familiar provocation and a systemic attempt to demonize Belarus" in order to divert the attention of the global community "from its flagrant illegal behavior with migrants and refugees, from gross violations of human rights obligations, and also to justify the unpopular actions of erecting a fence and militarizing the border in the eyes of the Polish public".

Belarus is apprehensive about Poland's provocations aimed at militarizing the Polish state, the ministry added. "It is alarming that the provocations against Belarus are intended to create a militant climate in Polish society, in the EU and NATO in general to justify the policy of the Polish authorities aimed at militarizing the country in order to please momentary domestic political ambitions," the press service said in a statement.

At the same time, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that Minsk has never provoked incidents on the border with Poland and that Warsaw wants to raise tensions for additional funding. The ministry noted that they in no way question the right and ability of Poland to defend its borders, like any other state, while it is any escalation in the region is completely disadvantageous for Belarus.