Russia, EMA may soon reach understanding on acceptance of vaccination certificates — envoy

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russia may reach an understanding with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on a mutual recognition of vaccination certificates in the near future, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov told the Russia-24 TV channel on Tuesday.

According to the diplomat, the sides have a mutual interest in this issue. "For this, it is necessary to have clear agreements on the format, the issuance procedure, the procedure of obtaining these certificates and the compatibility of those databases on the basis of which they are being issued," he noted. "I think that in the near future we will be able to reach a general understanding with the European Medicines Agency which is located in Amsterdam," he added.

At the same time, the envoy refrained from making more specific forecasts. "I do not practice predictions and fortune telling. I hope this happens sooner rather than later," he concluded, expressing hope that the understanding may be reached before the end of this year.