Moscow, Dushanbe to coordinate joint efforts on Afghan situation

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin have affirmed over the phone the intention to coordinate their efforts on the Afghan issue on Friday.

"The top diplomats addressed topical issues of bilateral cooperation as well as preparations for the upcoming events at the highest and high levels in the next few months. [The sides] confirmed their determination to coordinate efforts on the recent developments in Afghanistan in line with the decisions made during September’s CSTO and SCO summits and the Moscow format talks held on October 20," the Russian foreign ministry noted.

Furthermore, the top diplomats touched upon some practical aspects of cooperation in terms of labor migration, cultural and humanitarian interaction. "As for the Russian side, the focus was on the need to transfer the school in Tajikistan’s Kulob from the jurisdiction of the Russian Defense Ministry to the Russian-Tajik Slavonic University in Dushanbe," the foreign ministry stated.