Thomas West to become new US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation

WASHINGTON, October 19. /TASS/. US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad is stepping down, he will be replaced by his deputy Thomas West, a statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made public on Monday said.

It noted that "Khalilzad steps down from his role." "Thomas West, who previously served as the Deputy Special Representative, will be the Special Representative for Afghanistan," the US Secretary of State noted without specifying the reasons for the resignation of the US special representative.

According to US media outlets, Khalilzad’s letter of resignation was dated October 18. Among other things, in it he recognized that the implementation of political agreements between the Afghan leadership and the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) worked out with his direct involvement did not go as planned.