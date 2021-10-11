Putin, Pashinyan to discuss implementing Karabakh agreements on October 12

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will discuss the implementation of the Nagorno-Karabakh agreements in Moscow on October 12, the Kremlin's press service said.

"Progress on fulfilling the statements of the Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders on Nagorno-Karabakh on November 9, 2020, and on January 11, 2021, is set to be discussed, in addition to further moves to ensure stability and forge economic ties in the region." the statement reads.

As the Kremlin's press service and the press office of the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers reported, relevant questions over the development of bilateral relations and cooperation within the Eurasian integration associations are set to be discussed.

Earlier, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that a meeting between Putin and Pashinyan was in the works and would take place on October 12 in Moscow.

Intense clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with fierce battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides maintained the positions that they had held, while several regions came under Baku’s control and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the contact line and the Lachin corridor.