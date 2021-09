ANKARA, September 29. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described the talks he had with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Wednesday as productive.

Putin-Erdogan talks in Sochi lasted about three hours

"We left Sochi after productive negotiations with my counterpart Putin," Erdogan wrote on his Telegram channel, attaching a photo of himself with the Russian president.

The meeting between Putin and Erdogan lasted almost three hours, no press statement was made afterwards.