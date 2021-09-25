UK government to issue 10,000 visas to prevent goods shortage

LONDON, September 26. /TASS/. The government of the United Kingdom will issue temporary visas to more than 10,000 foreign workers to prevent the shortage of goods in stores and fuel at retail sites, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

"This package of measures builds on the important work we have already done to ease this global crisis in the UK, and this government continues to do everything we can to help the haulage and food industries contend with the HGV [Heavy Goods Vehicle - TASS] driver shortage," Shapps said.

"After a very difficult 18 months, I know how important this Christmas is for all of us and that's why we're taking these steps at the earliest opportunity to ensure preparations remain on track," he added.

It is reported that 5,000 HGV drivers will be able to come to the UK for 3 months in the run-up to Christmas. 5,500 visas for poultry workers will also be made available for the same period.