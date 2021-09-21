US risking Asia-Pacific security to tighten its grip over region, says Russian official

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The United States is ready to jeopardize the entire security architecture of Asia in a bid to strengthen its control over the promising Asia-Pacific region, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper on Tuesday.

"In order to implement another one of the White House's reckless schemes and strengthen its grip over a promising region such as the Asia-Pacific [zone], the entire security architecture of Asia is being jeopardized and conditions are being created for undermining the authority of ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations - TASS) and other regional organizations," he emphasized.

Patrushev pointed out that the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia had recently established another military bloc in the region, dubbed AUKUS, based on anti-Russian and anti-Chinese policies. "Notably, when creating the bloc, the Americans pushed their French partners away, and grabbed a bargain deal to construct nuclear submarines for Canberra. Apparently, 'Atlantic solidarity' also has its price. I think that many in Paris are recalling the Mistral case now," he added.

The Russian Security Council chief noted that some Japanese politicians were among those who "blindly follow US instructions and willingly engage in anti-Chinese and anti-Russian schemes" and "seek to dig into the past in an attempt to settle old scores with Russia."

He explained that he referred to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) strategic dialogue involving the US, India, Australia and Japan. "In fact, it is about a new military and political bloc that is clearly pro-American. Basically, the QUAD is an Asian NATO prototype. Washington will try to pull other countries into this organization, mostly to pursue an anti-Chinese and anti-Russian policy," Patrushev stressed.