No need for evacuation of Russian embassy in Kabul, says mission

MOSCOW, August 15./TASS/. There is no need to evacuate the personnel of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, embassy sources told TASS on Sunday.

"The embassy is not under threat, evacuation is not needed," the mission said.

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) guarantees the safety of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban’s political office told TASS earlier on Sunday.

"Yes, we have good relations with Russia and our policy in general is to ensure the safe conditions for the functioning of the Russian and other embassies," he said in reply to a query.