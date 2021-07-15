Ukrainian parliament accepts interior minister’s resignation

KIEV, July 15. / TASS /. Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament) supported the resignation of Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, according to the Rada TV channel, which broadcast a plenary session on Thursday.

Avakov, who served as the interior minister for more than seven years, announced on Tuesday that he had tendered resignation.

According to local experts, Avakov would hardly have decided to leave office without Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s consent. Political analyst Andrey Zolotarev believes that this move came after Zelensky's visit to Berlin, where he met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. On the same day, Avakov announced plans to leave his post. Meanwhile, Zelensky proposed to appoint Denis Monastyrsky, who heads the parliament's law enforcement committee, as the new interior minister.

Avakov served as the interior minister since February 27, 2014. He was the only government member who took office after the 2014 coup d’etat in Ukraine and did not lose his post until then. Avakov managed to hold his position, despite frequent Ukrainian government reshuffles as well as criticism from both the participants in the events that triggered the coup in Ukraine and from his opponents. Those dissatisfied with Avakov accused him of the unsuccessful police reform, the failure to solve high-profile murders and the prosecution of the opposition and nationalists.