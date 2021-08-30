Russian defense firm set to upgrade T-80BV main battle tanks

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Omsk Transport Machine-Building Enterprise (Omsktransmash, part of the Uralvagonzavod Group within the state tech corporation Rostec) sees the upgrade of T-80BV main battle tanks to the T-80BVM level as its main task, Omsktransmash CEO Igor Lobov told TASS at the Army-2021 International Military-Technical Forum that ended outside Moscow.

"Our basic task today is to upgrade the T-80BV to the T-80BVM level. Proposals are available for the powerplant, the armor protection and, of course, for aiming and accomplishing firing tasks. Our technical staff is ready to carry out this work, if necessary," the chief executive said.

Omsktransmash is also ready to modernize T-80U main battle tanks operational in the armies of foreign states, he said.

"There are also possibilities for upgrading the T-80U for those foreign customers that have been operating this combat vehicle for a long time. It is possible to get away from complex assemblies and supply new, more advanced, compact and suitable parts to operate this tank more efficiently," the Omsktransmash head said.

The Uralvagonzavod Group told TASS earlier at the Army-2021 International Military-Technical Forum that there were plans to start upgrading T-80BVM tanks.

T-80BVM tank

The T-80BVM is the upgraded version of the T-80BV tank. The T-80BVM has been produced by the Omsk Transport Machine-Building Enterprise (integrated into the Uralvagonzavod Group).

The T-80BVM tank features an improved 125mm cannon and a more powerful 1,250 hp gas turbine engine. The main battle tank is furnished with a multi-channel gunner sight, a mechanic-driver’s vision device and an armament stabilizer. The tank is reinforced with slat and modular reactive armor. The deliveries of T-80BVM tanks to the Russian troops began in 2019.

The Army 2021 International Military-Technical Forum was held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 22-28.