MINSK, May 23. /TASS/. A former chief editor of a Telegram channel, deemed as extremist in Belarus, Roman Protasevich was detained in Minsk onboard a Ryanair plane that made an emergency landing in the Belarusian capital, the Vesna human rights center reported.

According to the center, which is not registered by the Belarusian Justice Ministry, Protasevich was traveling from Athens to Vilnius.