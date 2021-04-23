Czech orthodox priest Premysl Ivan Hadrava charged with terrorism over Donbass events

PRAGUE, April 23. /TASS/. Premysl Ivan Hadrava, priest of the Orthodox Church of the Czech Lands and Slovakia, was charged with terrorism by the Czech Prosecutor’s Office over events in Donbass, Czech media reported Friday.

Hadrava was apprehended on Wednesday during a nationwide police operation on apprehension of people, suspected of involvement in Donbass events, which involved hundreds of policemen.

Earlier on Friday, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Czech Republic reported that five apprehended people were charged with terrorism, membership in terror group, financing and propaganda of terrorism. One of them is Hadrava, who is, according to open sources, a priest at the Orthodox St. Wenceslas Church in Litomerice.

If ruled guilty, the apprehended people, suspected of participation in operations in the Donetsk People’s Republic may face up to 20 years in prison.

The Czech law prohibits citizens from serving in foreign armies or military units without an individual permission. This requirement may cover foreigners, permanently residing in the Czech Republic.

In December last year, a Czech court sentenced a Czech citizen in absentia to 15 years in prison for taking part in the events in Donbass. According to the investigation, the man actively participated in the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine on the DPR side since 2014.