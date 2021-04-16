Uzbekistan’s daily coronavirus cases spike to new high

TASHKENT, April 16. /TASS/. As many as 292 coronavirus cases were recorded in Uzbekistan in the past 24 hours, the highest number since the beginning of the year, the country’s Health Ministry said on Friday. The total case tally has reached 86,022.

The number of daily cases has been growing in Uzbekistan for several days. The number exceeded 200 on April 9 for the first time in 2021, and cases spiked to new highs on April 14 and 15.

According to the Health Ministry, Uzbekistan’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 187 to 83,649 in the past day, the death toll increased by one to 648. A total of 1,738 coronavirus patients remain hospitalized.

A mass vaccination campaign kicked off in Uzbekistan on April 1. The country has received 660,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and one mln doses of a vaccine developed by China’s Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical. The Uzbek health watchdog said earlier that Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was expected to be delivered to the country in late April or early May. According to the latest data, 335,610 people have been vaccinated in Uzbekistan.