Russia’s chief sanitary doctor warns COVID-19 situation will worsen after lifting bans

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The situation is worsening in those Russian regions, which made decisions on lifting COVID-19 restrictions, and deterioration is such cases is inevitable, Russia’s chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova said.

"Two weeks after such decisions [on cancelling certain restrictions] we again see a growing incidence rate among senior citizens and young people after stabilization and in a decline in the numbers. In the regions, which are lifting the restrictions, the deterioration of the situation today is unfortunately registered absolutely clearly and this is inevitable," said Popova, who heads the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.

Russia’s chief sanitary doctor explained that this mostly concerns lifting the ban on pubic catering services at night and the restrictions for elderly citizens. "The ban on public catering services from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. was lifted in 27 regions of the country and another 20 removed restrictions for citizens above 65," she said.

"I would also like to note that the requirements on preserving the restrictions today are obligatory and it is strongly advisable not to be in a hurry to lift these restrictions," she concluded.

To date, 4,649,710 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 4,272,165 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 103,263 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.