Yemen refugee number reaches two million

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. The number of refugees who fled regions controlled by the Houthis has reached two million amid a devastating military conflict in Yemen, Yemeni Ambassador to Russia Ahmed Salem Al-Wahishi said in an interview with TASS.

"The number of replaced people who fled provinces controlled by the Houthis has reached two million. Some of them were targeted by a Houthi ballistic missile bombing when heading to Marib," he underlined.

The envoy pointed out that the national government is tirelessly working on alleviating suffering of its citizens and is venturing into "all talks to restore security and stability" in the country. "For example, government representatives were in Stockholm, Switzerland and Kuwait to engage in dialogue with the Houthis and end the war," the diplomat pointed out. "Our government has always been serious about its intentions, but the Houthis are constantly stubborn in implementation of agreements reached with any side."

In this light, the Yemeni ambassador voiced confidence that the "time horizon" of settling the conflict is fully dependent on the Houthis’ constructive approach to the negotiating process, "only if they are serious about ending the war and suffering of people as well as implementation of a peace agreement." "Therefore, there should not be any turning a blind eye to all their violations of international law because this line of conduct is likely to drag the war and its unpredictable consequences further on," he added.