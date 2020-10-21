Armenian Defense Ministry reports continued fighting in southern Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, October 21. /TASS/. Clashes between the Defense Army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and the Azerbaijani Armed Forces continue along the southern part of the line of contact, Armenian Defense Ministry Spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.

"Fighting continues in the south. Small enemy groups are being eliminated mostly in local clashes," he pointed out.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan and Armenia imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

Moscow brokered a humanitarian ceasefire that took effect at noon local time on October 10 but was violated. Later, the foreign ministries of Armenia and Azerbaijan announced plans to declare another ceasefire at midnight on October 18, but the hostilities continue and the warring parties keep blaming each other for violating the truce.