YEREVAN, September 30. /TASS/. Amid the current military situation Armenia’s authorities are considering plans of recognizing the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a news conference with the Russian media on Wednesday.

"Yes, the issue of recognizing the independence of Nagorno-Karabakh is on our agenda. There is also the possibility of forming a military and political alliance with Karabakh," Pashinyan said.