Interior Ministry says 22 protest activities took place in Belarus on Sunday

MINSK, September 28. /TASS/. Twenty-two protest activities took place in Belarus on Sunday, the country’s Interior Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

"Twenty-two protest activities were recorded in Belarus on September 27," the statement reads. "Over 350 people were taken into custody until administrative hearings are held," the ministry added.

The ministry also said that police in the country’s capital of Minsk had received hundreds of complaints against participants in unauthorized protests.