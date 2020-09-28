Interior Ministry says 22 protest activities took place in Belarus on Sunday

MINSK, September 28. /TASS/. Twenty-two protest activities took place in Belarus on Sunday, the country’s Interior Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.
"Twenty-two protest activities were recorded in Belarus on September 27," the statement reads. "Over 350 people were taken into custody until administrative hearings are held," the ministry added.
The ministry also said that police in the country’s capital of Minsk had received hundreds of complaints against participants in unauthorized protests.
"Unfortunately, many protests ignored calls to abide by laws and blocked traffic, endangering not only themselves but other people as well," the Interior Ministry noted.
Belarus held its presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission’s data, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who garnered 10.12%, refused to recognize the election’s results and left Belarus. Protests erupted in the country's capital of Minsk and several other cities following the presidential vote, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement officers. The opposition’s Coordination Council keeps calling on the country’s people to carry on with protests, while the authorities are emphasizing the need to put an end to unauthorized activities.