Coronavirus pandemic fermented transformation of international relations, says Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus pandemic has accelerated many transformations within the system of international relations, putting to test the United Nations and other global governance mechanisms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a video conference of the UN Security Council on the issue of maintaining international peace and security and post-COVID global governance.

"The novel coronavirus pandemic has served as a catalyst of transformations in international relations. It has put to test not only individual countries and integration associations, but the mechanisms of global governance in general, the United Nations in the first place," Lavrov said.