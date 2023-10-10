Lavrov views latest NATO drills as unprecedented since Cold War era

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The United States’ recent joint drills with NATO allies became unprecedented since the end of the Cold War era, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his article on respecting the principles of the UN Charter.

"The series of joint drills held recently by the United States and its NATO allies in Europe, that included scenarios of the use of nuclear weapons against Russia, was unprecedented," Lavrov emphasized. He accused "irresponsible politicians" of being obsessed with their own impunity amid what he said was a total lack of the basic sense of self-preservation as they declared the task of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia.

Russia’s top diplomat recalled that Western leaders’ assurances that NATO would not expand eastward proved to be a deceit.