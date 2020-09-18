Russian Prosecutor General’s Office sends appeals to France, Sweden over Navalny

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has sent appeals of legal aid to the relevant agencies of France and Sweden over the incident involving the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the office told reporters.

Too much absurdity in Navalny case to take anyone’s word on trust — Kremlin

"Based on the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters, on September 18, 2020, the relevant appeals for legal aid were sent to the agencies of France and Sweden," the office noted, adding, "the new appeals request information on the toxicological tests of Navalny’s biomaterials held in France and Sweden as well as the interviews of foreign experts.

Earlier, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office sent two appeals over the Navalny incident to Germany. "They are yet to be processed," the office noted. Russia launched a probe into Navalny’s hospitalization on August 20.

Navalny incident

On August 20, a plane carrying Navalny made an emergency landing in the Russian city of Omsk after the blogger had suddenly felt unwell in mid-flight. Navalny was taken to the hospital in a coma and was hooked up to a ventilator. On August 22, he was flown to Germany for treatment at Berlin’s Charite hospital.

On September 2, the German government said, citing the results of a toxicological analysis by Bundeswehr experts, that Navalny had been allegedly poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

For his part, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was ready for comprehensive cooperation with Berlin, while the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that no evidence had been furnished to substantiate these accusations.

On September 7, Berlin hospital doctors reported that Navalny was out of coma and was put off the ventilator.