Germany calls on Russia to investigate Navalny case

BERLIN, September 2. /TASS/. The German Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Sergei Nechayev to inform him of Berlin’s position on the Alexei Navalny case, German top diplomat Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.
"We have once again explicitly called for clarifying the circumstances… in full transparency," he said. "We strongly condemn [what happened] and will immediately inform… our partners in the EU and NATO," Maas added.
According to the German foreign minister, Berlin will work together with its partners to figure out "an appropriate reaction," which will depend "on how Russia acts."
The German government said earlier that Navalny had been poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent. According to German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the Bundeswehr facility that analyzed Navalny’s samples is certified by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).