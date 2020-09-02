{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Germany calls on Russia to investigate Navalny case

According to the German foreign minister, Berlin will work together with its partners to figure out "an appropriate reaction," which will depend "on how Russia acts"

BERLIN, September 2. /TASS/. The German Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Sergei Nechayev to inform him of Berlin’s position on the Alexei Navalny case, German top diplomat Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

"We have once again explicitly called for clarifying the circumstances… in full transparency," he said. "We strongly condemn [what happened] and will immediately inform… our partners in the EU and NATO," Maas added.

According to the German foreign minister, Berlin will work together with its partners to figure out "an appropriate reaction," which will depend "on how Russia acts."

Navalny’s condition continues to improve

The German government said earlier that Navalny had been poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent. According to German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the Bundeswehr facility that analyzed Navalny’s samples is certified by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Alexey Navalny
Belarus approves asymmetric list of sanctions against Baltic countries
Earlier, the Baltic countries introduced sanctions against 30 Belarussian officials. A five-year entry ban was imposed on Lukashenko, the ministers of internal affairs and justice, the prosecutor-general, presidential staff officials, Central Election Commission members and law enforcers
Read more
Russia denies NATO statement about its Su-27 fighter violating Danish border
Earlier, NATO issued a statement that that a B52 bomber of the United States Air Force was intercepted by a Russian Su-27 fighter in international airspace over the Baltic Sea
Read more
Lukashenko says Belarusian government system should not be tied to president
Earlier, Lukashenko expressed readiness to hand over some of the presidential duties, but only on condition of a constitutional reform
Read more
Russian prosecutors ask Germany to provide Navalny’s biomaterial
Russia’s Prosecutor-General’s Office asked to answer nearly 20 questions on his treatment, diagnosis and results of tests
Read more
Lavrov says Western allegations of no investigation of Alexey Navalny’s incident untrue
Starting the very day this happened, the Interior Ministry initiated a pre-investigative inspections, Lavrov said
Read more
Russian Su-27 fighter scrambled to intercept German military plane over Baltic Sea
No violations of Russia’s state border were allowed, according to the National Defense Control Center
Read more
Foreign customers file requests for Russia’s advanced tank support combat vehicle
The combat vehicles were demonstrated to foreign customers at the Army-2020 forum in Kubinka last week, the defense manufacturer recalled
Read more
First large batches of COVID-19 vaccine to be supplied in September
First of all, the vaccines will be supplied for healthcare workers and instructors, the Russian healthcare minister said
Read more
Washington concerned over China’s attempts to buy Ukraine’s Motor Sich
Earlier the Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office arrested Motor Sich’s shares after Chinese investors filed an application to buy a share of the engine building company
Read more
Russia expels three Slovak diplomats in retaliatory move
Earlier, the Slovak Foreign Ministry said three Russian diplomats, suspected of spying, were to leave the country
Read more
Russia’s latest Hermes supersonic missile can wipe out any Western tank, designer says
The Hermes anti-tank guided weapon system comprises several reconnaissance and guidance drones that help detect and illuminate the target
Read more
Baltic states ban entrance to Lukashenko, 29 more Belarusian officials
The move comes amid developments that followed the recent presidential election
Read more
Russian satellite maker develops lunar navigation system with at least 24 satellites
Lunar satellites are likely to be simpler, because the ones built for Earth are multifunctional
Read more
Russia offers its newest Su-57 jet for exports
The Su-57 is made to destroy all kinds of air, ground and water-based targets
Read more
First batch of latest Armata tanks to arrive for Russian troops
The new combat vehicle features fully digitized equipment, an unmanned turret and an isolated armored capsule for the crew
Read more
Lukashenko’s aide comes out to protesters near presidential residence in Minsk
Nikolai Latyshenok said he was confident the August 9 presidential polls in the country had been fair
Read more
Poland removes Russia from list of countries with banned air service due to COVID-19
The final text of the government enactment was posted on Tuesday
Read more
Russian schoolchildren not required to wear masks in class
There are no plans to move Russian schools to remote learning starting on September 20, according to the sanitary watchdog
Read more
Islamic State financiers detained in five Russian regions
Communication means and payment tools were seized from the detained
Read more
Press review: EU carbon tax to hit Russia and India pulls out of Russian military exercise
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, August 31
Read more
Gazprom transfers $1.35 bln to PGNiG under Stockholm Arbitration decision
According to the head of Gazprom's Financial and Economic Department, the payment will not affect the appeal process of the decision and will not damage the company's position
Read more
Russia may develop 6th-generation fighter jet under MiG-Sukhoi brand
Among the typical characteristics specialists note its capability to perform combat missions without human participation and its AI, the availability of a radio-photonic radar, the ability to develop hypersonic speed and fly into the near-Earth space and employ weapons based on new physical principles
Read more
Thousands of people protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa
The protesters demand the Canadian authorities to cancel all restrictions, arguing that they not only limit the people’s freedom, but also hurt the national economy
Read more
Putin opens Tavrida highway in Crimea
Putin has already driven on it
Read more
Top diplomat vows response to attempts to turn Belarus away from Russia, Union State
Moscow sees no sense in establishing contacts with representatives of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition until the Council obtains a legal status and a clear program, the Russian top diplomat said
Read more
Tikhanovskaya plans to address UN Security Council on September 4
She will also address the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on September 8
Read more
Diplomat blasts US sanctions for targeting Russian scientists working on COVID-19 vaccine
The diplomat stated that the sanctions may be an instrument of unfair competition
Read more
Technology growing increasingly fast in modern world, says Putin
According to him, the world in not easy now and is becoming more and more complicated now
Read more
Greece allows entry for up to 500 Russians per week since Sept. 7
Russian citizens are required to have a negative COVID-19 test carried out by PCR method 72 hours ahead of their arrival in Greece
Read more
Press review: US concocts Asian NATO and Azerbaijan said to get Erdogan’s Syrian militants
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 2
Read more
US claims Russian Su-27 jets intercepted B-52 bomber in ‘unprofessional manner’
Earlier, the Russian National Defense Control Center noted that the Russian planes acted in strict compliance with the international air law
Read more
Montenegro opposition leader Krivokapic announces fall of regime after parliamentary polls
According to preliminary results of exit polls, ruling center left Democratic Party of Socialists is scoring 34.4% of votes, the opposition alliance For the Future of Montenegro is winning 33.4% of votes
Read more
Kremlin says situation in Belarus under control, no need to use Russian police reserve
The Russian president has pointed out that it will be used as a measure of last resort, according to the Kremlin spokesman
Read more
Russia seeks a grasp of Japan’s military commitments to US — Lavrov
According to the top diplomat, Moscow stands for dialogue on the issues of security in the region where Russia borders with the Japanese islands
Read more
Lavrov says Russia ready to aid inter-Syrian dialogue during talks with opposition
Members of the Syrian opposition have informed the Russian top diplomat about the memorandum of understanding between the Syrian Democratic Council and the People’s Will party signed on the outcomes of the talks in Moscow
Read more
Iran successfully used Russian-made radar to track US F-35 jets — designer
The Rezonans-NE radar has been on round-the-clock combat duty in Iran for several years, according to the deputy CEO of the research center Rezonans
Read more
Russia to complete trials of advanced coastal defense missile system by late 2021
The latest system will fire Kh-35UE low-altitude anti-ship cruise missiles, according to the deputy chief designer
Read more
Kremlin says deployment of Russian military bases in Belarus not on agenda
There are currently two Russian military facilities in the country
Read more
Post-registration phase of coronavirus vaccination to begin in Moscow on September 5-7
The trials will involve volunteers, according to the developer
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver cutting-edge corvette to Russian Navy by year-end
It was earlier reported that the corvette Gremyashchiy might be subsequently armed with Tsirkon hypersonic missiles
Read more
Germany claims blogger Navalny was poisoned with Novichok class agent
Berlin will provide new information in the Alexei Navalny case to its partners in the European Union and international organizations, the German cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday
Read more
Germany hashes over Nord Stream 2 sanctions with US administration
Berlin is against exterritorial sanctions of the United States, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas reiterated
Read more
Ukraine will block any attempts to maintain learning in Russian language — Kremlin
From September 1, all Ukrainian schools will switch to Ukrainian as the medium of instruction
Read more
Russian troops to get most compact satellite communications station by year-end
The station can provide voice communications in any point of the world and the possibility of transmitting text messages and files
Read more
Russia considers US armed forces’ actions in Estonia to be extremely dangerous
The Russian Federation has repeatedly proposed to the United States and its allies to limit training activities and to divert the exercise zones from the Russia-NATO contact line
Read more
About 200 extremists trained in Ukraine currently in Belarus — Lavrov
The top diplomat mentioned the ‘Stepan Bandera’s Trident,’ the ‘National Corps’ and the ‘Right Sector’ among the orchestrators of the unrest
Read more
Press review: Russian hackers leak US voter data and German investment exits Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 1st
Read more
Biocad company to produce Russia’s second coronavirus vaccine
According to the industry and trade minister, the company was chosen at an early stage, when the vaccine was in the works
Read more
Lukashenko claims turned to West because of no understanding in Russia,
The Belarusian leader underscored that Minsk is forced to conduct a multi-vector policy in any situation
Read more
Montenegro’s ruling party loses parliamentary vote to opposition
The ruling party has only won 30 seats in the 81-seat parliament, whereas the opposition coalition has 41 seats
Read more
Russia can join ranks of top five global economies this year, presidential aide says
Russia has not dropped goals of joining the top five global economies, Maxim Oreshkin said
Read more