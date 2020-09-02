Germany calls on Russia to investigate Navalny case

BERLIN, September 2. /TASS/. The German Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Sergei Nechayev to inform him of Berlin’s position on the Alexei Navalny case, German top diplomat Heiko Maas said on Wednesday.

"We have once again explicitly called for clarifying the circumstances… in full transparency," he said. "We strongly condemn [what happened] and will immediately inform… our partners in the EU and NATO," Maas added.

According to the German foreign minister, Berlin will work together with its partners to figure out "an appropriate reaction," which will depend "on how Russia acts."