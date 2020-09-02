Navalny’s condition continues to improve

BERLIN, September 2. /TASS/. Alexei Navalny, who is receiving treatment at Berlin’s Charite hospital, continues to improve but remains in serious condition, the hospital said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The patient, whose symptoms were the result of cholinesterase inhibition following a confirmed poisoning event, continues to improve. The reason for this improvement is the gradual recovery of cholinesterase activity," the statement reads. "Alexei Navalny continues to be treated in an intensive care unit and remains on a ventilator. Recovery is likely to be lengthy. It is still too early to gauge the long-term effects which may arise in relation to this severe poisoning," the hospital added.
On August 20, a plane carrying Navalny made an emergency landing in the Russian city of Omsk after the blogger had suddenly felt unwell in mid-flight. Navalny was taken to the hospital in a coma and was hooked up to a ventilator. On August 22, he was flown to Germany for treatment at the Charite hospital. German doctors said later that they had found traces of intoxication. The German government said earlier that Navalny had been poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent.