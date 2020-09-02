Navalny’s condition continues to improve

BERLIN, September 2. /TASS/. Alexei Navalny, who is receiving treatment at Berlin’s Charite hospital, continues to improve but remains in serious condition, the hospital said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The patient, whose symptoms were the result of cholinesterase inhibition following a confirmed poisoning event, continues to improve. The reason for this improvement is the gradual recovery of cholinesterase activity," the statement reads. "Alexei Navalny continues to be treated in an intensive care unit and remains on a ventilator. Recovery is likely to be lengthy. It is still too early to gauge the long-term effects which may arise in relation to this severe poisoning," the hospital added.