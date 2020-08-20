Japanese government to compensate expenses over possible COVID-19 vaccine side effects

TOKYO, August 20. /TASS/. The government of Japan intends to compensate that damage that could be inflicted to the health of the locals by the possible side effects of coronavirus vaccines, Nikkei newspaper reported Thursday.

According to the report, the Japanese authorities conduct talks with at least five foreign pharmaceutical companies for the coronavirus vaccine. Japan has already signed contracts with AstraZeneca (UK-Sweden) and Pfizer (the US) on shipment of 120 million doses of their experimental vaccines each. However, the lawyers of the foreign companies insist that the Japanese government take all expenses on compensation of possible side effects upon itself.

The report claims that safety and efficiency of a vaccine may vary depending on the patient’s ethnicity. Therefore, vaccines, testes in the US and Europe may potentially cause side effects in the Japanese citizens. The Asian country also develops several domestic vaccine, but there are chances that their commercial implementation would begin later than their foreign analogs. Therefore, the Japanese government negotiates with the foreign vaccine makers, seeking to secure the required volumes of a vaccine.

According to the latest data, over 59,500 people have contracted COVID-19 in Japan, while 1,162 died.