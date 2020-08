MINSK, August 12. /TASS/. More than 1,000 people were detained in Belarus in the past day over taking part in unauthorized rallies, the Belarusian Interior Ministry’s press service said on Wednesday.

"On August 11 night into August 12 morning the gatherings of citizens were registered in 25 settlements. More than 1,000 people were detained over participation in unauthorized mass events," the statement said.