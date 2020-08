MINSK, August 11. /TASS/. Over 2,000 people were detained during protests in Belarus on Monday, the country’s Interior Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Gatherings of people were detected in a number of cities on the night of August 10 to 11. The largest gatherings took place in Minsk, Brest, Mogilev and Novopolotsk," the statement reads.

"More than 2,000 people were detained nationwide, particularly for taking part in unauthorized public events," the ministry added.