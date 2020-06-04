Over 10,000 people detained in US since start of mass protests

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Over 10,000 people have been detained in the US since the start of mass protests in response to the death of US national George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, AP news agency informed on Wednesday bases on its own estimations.

Over a quarter of all arrests has been registered in Los Angeles (California), followed by New York, Dallas (Texas) and Philadelphia (Pennsylvania). Many of those detained have been charged with minor misdemeanours, such as violating the curfew. The agency noted that hundreds of those detained have been charged with looting and theft.

Mass unrest has engulfed many US states over the death of an African-American Minneapolis man named George Floyd. He died after a police officer kneeled on his neck and choked him to death while being taken into custody. To counter the riots, local law enforcement is often supported by the US National Guard. So far, 40 cities, including New York and Washington, have enacted a curfew.