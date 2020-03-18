Turkey reports first death from novel coronavirus in the country

ANKARA, March 18. /TASS/. Turkey has reported the first lethal case in the country caused by novel coronavirus, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told a news conference in Ankara.

"Seven days ago I have reported the first novel coronavirus case in the country," Koca said. "Today I have to report sad news because one of the infected patients died. He was 89 years old."

"The number of registered [novel coronavirus] cases have increased by 51 and currently totals 98," the Turkish health minister continued.

Koca stated that the man, who died from the virus, was infected by his "Chinese colleague."