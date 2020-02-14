China spends $5.87 bln on fight against coronavirus, plans to double expenses

BEIJING, February 14. /TASS/. The Chinese government has spent 41 bln yuan (about $5.87 bln) on the fight against the novel coronavirus, planning to double the expenses to reach 80.55 bln yuan ($11.53 bln), China’s Assistant Minister of Finance Ou Wenhan said on Friday.

"We are allocating more money to facilitate the fight against pneumonia," he said during a press conference. "We have ordered all financial bodies at all levels to prioritize healthcare and human safety."

The official stressed that the issue of financing should in no way affect the activity aimed to suppress the outbreak of the virus in Chinese regions. He added that the Chinese government regularly improves allocation of resources.

"We will win in the fight against coronavirus, and we will implement the plan for social-economic development for the current year," he concluded.