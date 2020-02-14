Chinese authorities correct statistics on death toll from new coronavirus

Death toll from new coronavirus grows by 116 in China's Hubei province in past day

BEIJING, February 14. /TASS/. The death toll in the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China has reached 1,380, while 6,723 people recovered, and the number of confirmed cases climbed to 63,851, China's National Health Commission reported on Friday noting that the statistics were corrected after the mistaken double count of the data from Hubei province, where the outbreak was first registered.

The Wangyi news portal earlier reported that 1,488 people died from the new coronavirus, 6,982 people recovered, and the number of cases reached 63,918.

"As of 12am on February 13, a total of 1,380 deaths from the coronavirus was registered in China (number decreased by 108 after eliminating the mistaken double count of data from Hubei province), a total of 6,723 people recovered, and the number of those infected reached 63,851," the commission said.

Over 493,000 people had close contacts with those infected with the new coronavirus, and nearly 178,000 people remain under medical supervision.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 24 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.