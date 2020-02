NEW YORK, February 10. /TASS/. Parasite by South Korea's Bong Joon-ho has won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

Brad Pitt has won Best Supporting Astor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Laure Dern took home the Best Supporting Actress trophy for her performance in Marriage Story.

American Factory won the Best Documentary Oscar.

The 92nd Oscar ceremony taking place in Los Angeles is airing live on ABC.