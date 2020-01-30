Russian human rights commissioner sends request to visit Vinnik in France

STRASBOURG, January 30. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova has addressed French Minister of Justice Nicole Belloubet with a request to visit Russian national Alexander Vinnik, who was extradited from Greece to France.
"I have made an official request to French Minister of Justice Nicole Belloubet. I am now awaiting response, as the visit cannot take place without prior approval," Moskalkova told reporters. She is currently visiting Strasbourg. "I think that in accordance with the existing procedures, a significant period of time will be required to consider the request," she added.
Moskalkova also informed that she had raised this issue during a meeting with Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejcinovic Buric. "I didn’t just raise this issue, I gave her an official letter regarding Vinnik with a request to help raise global awareness regarding this unprecedented violation of human rights," the human rights commissioner said.
On January 23, Russian IT specialist Alexander Vinnik, detained in Greece on July 25, 2017 at the request of the United States, was extradited to France, where he is accused of extortion and identity theft. The final decision was made by the State Council - the Supreme Court of Greece. Vinnik’s extradition was also sought by Russia and the United States. The Russian national dismissed all charges brought against him and expressed readiness to return home. On January 28, a Paris court decided to leave Vinnik under arrest.