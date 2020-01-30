Russian human rights commissioner sends request to visit Vinnik in France

STRASBOURG, January 30. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova has addressed French Minister of Justice Nicole Belloubet with a request to visit Russian national Alexander Vinnik, who was extradited from Greece to France.

"I have made an official request to French Minister of Justice Nicole Belloubet. I am now awaiting response, as the visit cannot take place without prior approval," Moskalkova told reporters. She is currently visiting Strasbourg. "I think that in accordance with the existing procedures, a significant period of time will be required to consider the request," she added.