Russian embassy in Paris to deliver demarche due to violation of Vinnik’s rights

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in France will deliver a demarche due to the violation of the rights of Russian national Alexander Vinnik, extradited from Greece to France, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during Thursday’s briefing.

"The Russian Embassy in France will deliver a corresponding demarche. We will continue the efforts aimed to ensure the rights and interests of our compatriot, and we are ready to demand that the French officials hand over the suspect to Russia, and, of course, that his rights are adhered to," she commented.

"We find such pressure on the accused unacceptable from the side of French judicial and law enforcement bodies," she stated during a briefing on Thursday.

On January 23, Vinnik was extradited from Greece to France despite an extradition request from Russia. "We cannot accept the unconstructive position of the country that failed to inform Russian representatives of the arrival of Alexander Vinnik in France on time and of his transfer from one hospital to another on January 24," Zakharova said.

"For over three days, employees of the consulate have been denied a visit to the Russian national under various pretexts. This is a blatant violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations from April 24, 1963," she continued.

The diplomat added that neither Vinnik nor his attorneys had been given an opportunity to speak during the court session on January 28.

On January 23, Russian IT specialist Alexander Vinnik, detained in Greece on July 25, 2017 at the request of the United States, where he is accused of laundering $4 billion-$9 billion, was extradited to France. The final decision was made by the State Council — the Supreme Court of Greece. Vinnik’s extradition was also sought by Russia and the United States. The Russian national dismissed all charges brought against him and expressed readiness to return home. On January 28, a Paris court decided to leave Vinnik under arrest.