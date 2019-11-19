Minsk, CIS observers slam OSCE for politicized evaluation of elections in Belarus

MINSK, November 19. /TASS/. Minsk believes that the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) mission has failed to fully depart from politicized evaluation and conclusions regarding the elections in Belarus, Belarusian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Anatoly Glaz said in a commentary on Tuesday.

"We regret that the OSCE mission, just like in previous years, has been unable to fully depart from politicized assessments and conclusions. We also believe that international observers’ conclusions and assessments should not be based on personal bias and subjective approach," he stressed.

Glaz noted that Minsk had read the statements made by international observation missions after the parliamentary elections in Belarus as well as the European External Action Service’s statement on the issue. "In this regard, we wish to offer a reminder that there are no perfect electoral systems, and, if desired, flaws could be found in any electoral process in any country in the OSCE space," he said.

According to the diplomat, Belarus showed maximum transparency and invited a record number of international observers to monitor the elections. "According to many of them, the election campaign was calm, well-organized, open, transparent and competitive, in full accordance with national legislation and our international obligations, which is confirmed, in particular, by statements made by the CIS and SCO missions," he stressed.

Anatoly Glaz elaborated further by saying that Minsk was ready to face the OSCE's constructive criticism, but was not going to accept groundless mud-slinging and change election procedures upon someone’s orders.

"We have repeatedly told our Western partners that we are ready for constructive criticism, but we will never accept groundless and total mud-slinging, and if we are going to improve our election procedures and law, this will be done upon requests from our society and evolutionally, but not upon someone’s orders. We hold elections for our country and its people, but not to please foreign forces," the spokesman went on.

The diplomat stressed that Belarus was prepared to continue cultivating constructive cooperation in the areas of mutual interest with all international partners. "Only dialogue and cooperation rather than pressure, blackmail and sanctions will enable us to move forward on the issues that meet the interests of both Belarus and our partners," Glaz emphasized.

