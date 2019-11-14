Czech president plans to celebrate VE Day in Moscow - premier

PRAGUE, November 14. /TASS/. Czech President Milos Zeman plans to visit Russia in May 2019 to attend Victory Day celebrations in Moscow marking the 75th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis told reporters late on Wednesday.

"Mr President informed me that [next] May he plans [to visit] the [Victory in Europe Day] celebrations in Moscow, where the US president and other leaders are supposed to be," Babis said after a meeting with Zeman.

During their meeting, the president and the premier discussed Czech Republic’s foreign policy issues.

"We coordinated our foreign policy," the premier said.