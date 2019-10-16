Mocking Russophobia: MEP trolls EU with ‘questions’ about Moscow ‘funding’ Greta Thunberg

BRUSSELS, October 16. /TASS/. Co-chairman of the Alternative for Germany party and member of the European Parliament Jorg Meuthen has called the European Commission to investigate whether teen climate activist Greta Thunberg could receive funding from Russia to make fun of Russophobia prevailing in the European Union, the MEP himself told TASS on Wednesday.

"Of course I do not suspect Russian financiers behind the Fridays-for-Future-movement (FFF) [school protest movement led by Greta Thunberg]," he pointed out. "I have asked the Commission this ironic question to tease the EU establishment, which is notoriously Russophobic and presumes an evil Russian conspiracy behind every bagatelle. In fact, the Commission consciously closes both eyes towards the true financiers of the FFF-movement. This is why we should be waiting very curiously for the answer of the Commission, which should appear in November," Meuthen explained.

The MEP earlier said in his written question to the European Commission that "campaigns (such as ‘Friday for Future’, Greenpeace actions, civilian rescue vessels in the Mediterranean) are managed professionally and have significant sources of funding." Meuthen added he would like to know if the Commission had "investigated such campaigns with regard to hybrid threats" and whether it could "rule out the possibility that these campaigns are being financed and steered by Russia."