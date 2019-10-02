Speaking about Greta Thunberg, Putin bashes use of teens in someone’s interests

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he does not share the enthusiasm about Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg’s speech at the United Nations and denounces the use of children and teenagers in others’ interest.

"Maybe, I will disappoint you, but I do not share the enthusiasm about Greta Thunberg’s speech," Putin said at the Russian Energy Week on Wednesday.

According to the Russian leader, it is right that teens and young people "focus their attention on challenging problems of today, including environmental protection."

"However, when children and teenagers are used in someone’s interests, it is worthy of condemnation," the Russian president stressed.