France calls for meeting of international coalition against IS — foreign minister

PARIS, October 10. /TASS/. France considers it necessary to hold a meeting of member countries of the US-led international coalition fighting against the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization (banned in Russia) in the wake of Turkey's operation in the north of Syria, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France 2 TV channel on Thursday.

"France is putting forward a proposal to hold a meeting of the international coalition," Le Drian said. "The main task here is to ensure our security which is being threatened by the Turkish operation," he added.

"We need to renew history. We have set up the coalition against IS five years ago, with France taking its place in it. This coalition managed to drive IS out of Iraq and achieve stabilization in Syria's north-east together with the Syrian Democratic Forces alliance. Even though stabilization was not very stable, it was achieved in anticipation of the peace process that will start sooner or later in some form," the foreign minister said.

"Now it is necessary to continue. France calls on the coalition that has so far been distinguished by its solidarity, to urgently hold a meeting of representatives to determine the level of responsibility for each member in the current conditions. This concerns Turkey and all other members of the coalition, around 30 members, Le Drian stressed.

"A new situation has emerged now, and we need to resume the fight against IS — the group that is just waiting for the right moment to step up its activities," he noted. "France considers it necessary for representatives of the coalition to gather and determine what the situation really is, what needs to be done, and what Turkey and the United States need to do," he concluded.

On October 9, Ankara launched a military operation in the north of Syria. Turkey claims that the aim of the operation is to estblish a buffer zone in Syria's north that will protect the Turkish border and accept Syrian refugees returning from Turkey. Syria's SANA news agency said the operation represents an act of aggression, and the international community condemned Ankara's actions.