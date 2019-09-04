Erdogan intends to talk Patriot missile system supply with Trump

ANKARA, September 4. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is intending to discuss the issue of purchasing US MIM-104 Patriot missile systems with his US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly scheduled for late September, the Turkish leader said in the Turkish city of Sivas, broadcast by the A Haber TV channel.

"The S-400 [missile systems] are not an offense means, they are meant to ensure defense. <…> In April, [the supplies of the S-400s to Turkey] will be completed," he said. "I told Trump that they should sell Patriots to us but on the condition similar to what the Russians proposed. I will hold a meeting with Trump at the UN, we will debate this issue then."

The Turkish president also said that it is unacceptable if anyone dictates Turkey what kind of arms the country should possess. "Certain [states] have nuclear warhead missiles, while we cannot have them. I cannot accept this," Erdogan added.

On July 17, the White House press secretary announced in written statement that Turkey’s decision to purchase Russian S-400 missile systems renders its further participation in the US fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets impossible. Ankara was planning to purchase 100 jets and was producing some of the equipment and assembly parts for the aircraft.

In November 2016, reports emerged that Russia and Turkey were negotiating an S-400 missile system supply deal. In September 2017, Moscow confirmed the deal had been signed, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Turkey had already transferred the advance payment. The first missile systems were delivered to Turkey in July in spite of Washington’s fierce opposition.

Russia’s S-400 Triumph (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-range anti-aircraft missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations.