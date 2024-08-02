French Interior Minister says 200 miscreants detained in Paris since start of Olympics

PARIS, August 2. /TASS/. A total of 200 miscreants have been detained in France since the start of the 2024 Olympic Games, French Interior and Overseas France Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

"During the first week of the Olympic Games, 200 people have been detained, 180 of them have been taken into custody," he said during a BFMTV broadcast. "Every day, we detain people who we suspect of committing a crime. This was also the case on the opening day of the Olympics," Darmanin pointed out.

According to him, in general, the crime rate during the Games has decreased. According to the official, this is due to the constant presence of a large number of police officers and gendarmes on the streets.

Darmanen also emphasized that security will remain tight in the capital region after the Olympics. "In terms of security, the lasting impact of the Games will be more CCTV cameras, additional commissariats and reinforced patrols," the minister said.

The Paris Olympic Games are being held from July 26 to August 11. Security is provided by about 45,000 police officers and gendarmes, as well as about 20,000 servicemen.