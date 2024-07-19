IOC declares Olympic truce

PARIS, July 19. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has declared the start of an Olympic truce.

"The Olympic Games #Paris2024, as an event that unites the world in peaceful competition, will be a powerful reminder that we can all come together peacefully," the organization said on X.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11.

The tradition of the Olympic Truce goes back to 8th century BC in ancient Greece, when all athletes and relevant persons were guaranteed safe arrival, access and participation during the Games. The International Olympic Committee officially revived the tradition in 1992 and the following year the UN General Assembly supported the move.