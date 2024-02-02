CAS may publish next week reasoning part of decision on Russian figure skater Valieva

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) plans to publish next week its reasoning part of the decision on the doping case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva in case the involved parties agree to its publication, the CAS press office announced in a statement to TASS on Friday.

"The Arbitral Award issued by the CAS Panel is currently subject to a confidentiality review meaning that the parties might request that the Arbitral Award, or certain information contained in it, remain confidential," the statement reads. "For this reason, the Arbitral Award was not immediately published on the CAS website."

"The review will take a few days to complete but it is possible that the award, either redacted or in its entirety, might be published by the end of next week," the statement added.

On January 29, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled to disqualify Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva for four years for violating anti-doping rules starting on December 25, 2021. "All competitive results of Ms. Valieva from December 25, 2021 are disqualified, with all the resulting consequences," the CAS press service said in a statement.