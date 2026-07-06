TASS, Xinhua build 'information bridge' between Russia, China — Chinese ambassador

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. News agencies TASS and Xinhua have helped bridge ties between the peoples of China and Russia, China’s Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said.

"The media plays an especially important role in developing China-Russia relations. TASS and Xinhua have established flagship news cooperation between the two countries. For 70 years, both news agencies have been actively involved in the development of China-Russia relations and have consistently covered every stage of this process, creating a strong information bridge, which contributes to strengthening mutual understanding and traditional friendship between the peoples of China and Russia," he said at an opening ceremony of the joint TASS-Xinhua media tour titled "Roads of Friendship: Preserving the Past, Striving for the Future."

Zhang Hanhui praised the joint media project for its originality. "Such a cross-border joint project will allow us to showcase large-scale interstate relations through the stories of specific individuals and highlights from the scene, presenting the peoples of the two countries a more comprehensive and multifaceted picture of bilateral cooperation. I am confident that this initiative will become a starting point in the cooperation of the two news agencies and will open a new chapter in the development of the China-Russia ties," the ambassador emphasized.