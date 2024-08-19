Majority of Russians following US presidential election — poll

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The majority of Russian citizens (55%) are paying attention to US election happenings, some more than others, a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) reveals.

"According to the results of a recent VCIOM poll, slightly more than half of our fellow citizens (55%) are following the election with varying degrees of interest, while a month ago the number was 63%. This dip in attention to the presidential race overseas occurred mainly due to a decrease in the share of casual observers of the election - 44% (-7% since July 2024). The so-called core of attentive followers has remained unchanged over the past month - 11%, (12% in July 2024)," the study results say.

The study also shows that 44% of respondents don’t care at all about the election campaign in the United States. This is more than in July 2024 (36%) but significantly less than in 2004, 2008 and 2016, when the majority of Russians said they had no interest in the presidential race, up to 61% of them.

According to the survey, if Russians could vote in the US election, more than a third of citizens would cast their ballot for Donald Trump (37%), and only 8% said they would support Kamala Harris.

Interestingly, young people see a Trump win as being the best thing for Russia (47% among 18-24-year-olds), the study reveals.

"Half of respondents (50%) believe that regardless of the outcome of the US presidential election, it will have no impact for our country," the study says.

In particular, among young people aged 18-24, 27% answered that the results of the US presidential election do not matter for our country. Among 25-44-year-olds this number is 44-46%, and among those who are over 60 it is 59%.

The all-Russian telephone survey VCIOM-Sputnik was conducted on August 9, 2024 among 1,600 Russians over the age of 18. The maximum margin of error, with a probability of 95%, doesn’t exceed 2.5%.