Russia declares Clooney Foundation for Justice undesirable organization

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has declared Hollywood star George Clooney’s foundation an undesirable organization, the agency said in a statement.

"The activities of the US-based non-governmental organization the Clooney Foundation for Justice have been recognized as undesirable. The NGO was founded in New York by actor George Clooney and his spouse who considers herself an international law lawyer," the statement reads.

Russian prosecutors pointed out that "the foundation carries out work aimed at discrediting Russia in true Hollywood fashion."

"It actively supports the pseudo-patriots that left the country, as well as members of banned extremist communities and terrorist organizations. These Madison Avenue fighters for justice hide behind humanitarian ideas to promote initiatives to prosecute top Russian officials, while publicly smearing Russian foreign agent and NGO laws, behind some kind of expert claims," the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office added.