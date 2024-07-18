Russia’s FSB detains Novgorod Region resident on high treason charges

VELIKY NOVGOROD, July 18. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in the Novgorod Region has detained a local resident on high treason charges, the agency said in a statement.

"Officers of the FSB branch in the Novgorod Region exposed the illegal activities of a resident of the city of Veliky Novogorod, charged with high treason," the statement reads.

Investigators found out that the suspect - a defense company employee - initiated contact with an officer of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate. Later, he carried out an assignment, passing information on military units stationed in the Novgorodsky District over to Ukraine.

"In addition, the suspect provided his handler from the Ukrainian military intelligence with information about his employer, as well as about the purpose and the amount of the goods it produces," the FSB added.

The investigative department of the regional FSB branch opened a criminal investigation into the suspect under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code ("High Treason").