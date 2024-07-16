Russia’s telecom watchdog demands Google unblock over 200 Russian YouTube accounts

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russia’s telecom watchdog (Roskomnadzor) has demanded that Google unblock more than 200 YouTube accounts belonging to Russian media outlets, government bodies and politicians.

"Roskomnadzor issued a message to Google LLC CEO Sundar Pichai demanding that more than 200 YouTube accounts of Russian media outlets, federal government bodies, companies and sports clubs, as well as various public and political activists and musicians who support Russia and its authorities be unblocked," it told TASS.

The watchdog recalled that since 2020, YouTube has imposed restrictions on 207 Russian entities, including 83 in 2024 alone. The sanctions were applied to the RT and RBC television channels, musicians Shaman, Oleg Gazmanov, Yulia Chicherina, author Zakhar Prilepin, designer and blogger Artemy Lebedev and many others.

The regulator stressed that these sanctions violate the basic principles of the free distribution of information and unimpeded access to it. "Such actions are inadmissible and constitute an act of censorship. YouTube is pursuing an uncompromisingly Russophobic policy, giving preference to those who support pro-Western ideals and blocking accounts of Russian bloggers and journalists without any explanations. Not only those who openly express their position on various political matters but also anyone who speaks about Russia positively falls victim to such a policy," Roskomnadzor said.

However, YouTube has not yet removed more than 61,300 materials that were prohibited for containing false information about the special military operation, extremist information, propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations, and content involving children and teenagers committing criminal acts.