Over 30,000 foreigners deported from Russia since beginning of year

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. More than 30,000 foreign citizens have been deported from Russia since the beginning of 2024, nearly double the figure from last year, Russian Interior Ministry Spokeswoman Irina Volk said.

"In total, more than 30,000 foreign citizens have been deported from the country since the beginning of the year, which is almost two times more than a year earlier. Police officers have blocked entry to 100,000 foreigners. This is a 55% increase compared to a year ago," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

Volk also summarized the first stage of the complex operational and preventive operation "Illegal-2024," which was held during the week. "During the week of the operation police officers suppressed more than 50,000 offenses in the field of migration. About nine thousand foreign citizens were administratively expelled and deported from Russia," the spokeswoman added.

In addition, more than six thousand dishonest employers were identified and charged with illegally employing foreigners. More than 11,000 foreigners were not allowed to enter the country. Volk reported that nearly two thousand criminal cases related to the organization of illegal migration and fraudulent migration registration have also been initiated. More than 150 wanted persons have been identified.

In all, last year almost 110,000 persons were removed from Russia, which is actually twice as many as in 2022. Control over employers has been tightened. As a consequence, the number of notifications received from them on the conclusion of labor or civil law contracts with foreigners or stateless persons increased by 7%, and for January - May 2024 - by 40%.

Volk added that the work on bringing to justice violators of administrative legislation has been intensified. In 2023, more than 2.3 million protocols were drawn up with respect to foreign citizens. Meanwhile, just in the first quarter of this year - about 700,000. The growth amounted to 18.7%.