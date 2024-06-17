Confidential talks continue over detained US journalist Gershkovich — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Moscow is staying in touch with relevant parties regarding the situation with Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal journalist accused of espionage in Russia, but does not plan to reveal any details, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing.

"Such interaction does exist," the Kremlin official said, stressing the sensitive nature of this communication.

"It is underway and must be kept completely under wraps," Peskov stressed. "No announcements, statements or information must be provided on the matter," he added.

Putin’s press secretary did not comment on the closed nature of the court case against Gershkovich. "This is the court’s decision, we cannot comment on that," he explained.

According to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), Gershkovich, "acting as an agent for the American side, collected top-secret data about the activity of an enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex." In this connection, the journalist was detained in Yekaterinburg at the end of March 2023; criminal proceedings were initiated against him under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Espionage"). If found guilty, he may face up to 20 years in prison. Gershkovich pled not guilty to the charges.